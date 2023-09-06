Nagpur Airport develops facility of Baby Care Room

Nagpur: MIHAN has developed a facility of Baby Care Rooms at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. With this facility, now infants and their mothers can have a heart-warming stay at the airport while they wait for their flights.

The Chairperson and Managing Director of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has taken this heart-warming and thoughtful initiative. This compassionate addition to the airport’s other facilities has been set up in the arrivals and domestic security hold area.It was done in partnership with Himalaya, the trusted name in babycare.

Swati Pandey,expressed her heartfelt desire to provide something special for every infant taking flight from Nagpur Airport. She believes that the journey of motherhood should be supported at every step, and the addition of new baby care rooms is a testament to this commitment.

The baby care rooms are now open and available for use. All the mothers travelling with their tiny tots can experience the comfort and convenience it offers, says an official of MIHAN India Limited (MIL) that runs the Nagpur Airport.

