MBBS intern commits suicide at Gondia GMCH

Gondia: A 23-year-old trainee doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Gondia, hanged himself on Monday. Identified as Bhushan Vilas Wadhonkar, he hailed from a farmer’s family at Chandur Railway, in Amravati district, a media report said.

According to the report, Bhushan was residing in room number D-31 on the third floor of Gondia GMCH Hostel building number 7 on the campus. As no suicide note was recovered from his room, the reason behind his suicide is still unknown. GMCH authorities have kept mum, stating that the police have registered an FIR and the matter is under investigation.

Police said that Bhushan had completed his duty on Sunday morning and returned to his room. With his roommate on night duty, he was alone in his room on Sunday night. On Monday, when he failed to report for duty as scheduled, and his phone remained unanswered, his colleagues went to his room to check on him. They found Bhushan hanging from a ceiling fan. The news shocked the medical college, and left his friends and colleagues devastated.

The report further said that while Bhushan’s father is a known progressive farmer in Amravati district, his sister Varsha is in her final year of MBBS at Yavatmal GMCH. Gondia city police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the suicide.

The mortal remains of Bhushan Wadhonkar were brought to Chandur Railway on Tuesday morning and cremated in the afternoon. His friends and colleagues too attended his funeral.

