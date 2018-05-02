Nagpur: After protest, Medical Interns writes PM Modi to press for their demands

Nagpur: Annoyed by administration’s prolonged apathy over pending demands, around 350 intern doctors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on strike from Tuesday, in support of their long pending demands. While the agitation continues on Wednesday, the doctors have also written Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regards.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has appealed to the Prime Minister to consider their services for Covid19 pandemic, as requisitioned by the Government, with different designations, informed doctors.

The extension of internships for six months should not adversely affect their degree, post-graduation, Super Speciality or Diploma acquisition tenure.

In the letter MARD has mentioned the term for consideration by PM, other authorities. The contents of the letter is being produced here.

Copies of the letter have also been marked for Medical Commission, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Health Ministers of Centre and State, MUHS VC and others.

The medical interns have been demanding parity in allowances with those in Mumbai and Pune. They have also demanded health insurance cover and implementation of quarantine period after Covid duty, as per the protocol.

A memorandum was submitted by the interns to Divisional Commissioner and District Collector in 2020. However nothing has been done on the demands so far.

The government is giving Rs 1000/day allowance to Nurses and we interns do not get any such provision in Maharashtra.

A a press note these interns have demanded that “Rs 50,000 should be sanctioned to all intern in the state as given to Mumbai and Pune intern last year”.

“Meals, travel incentive allowance of Rs. 300 / – per day must be given to them. Quarantine facility should be arranged after Covid duty. If you fall ill during that time, the government should take the responsibility of treatment” reads the press note.

“The government should provide health insurance to all intern doctors”.

We have decided that 3000 intern doctors of Maharashtra batch of 2016 will not join Covid duty (internship) until our demands are met or a written assurance is received, the interns informed.



