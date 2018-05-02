Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred

Nagpur: The vigilant District Administration in association with prominent Healthcare and ideal Policing has brought significant drop in active Corona cases in the city. The figures tabled by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) reads that Nagpur has only 90 active cases.

Though, cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) have tremendous spike in last couple of months, with cases inching closer to 400.

The proactive approach of District Administration has played pivotal role in significant drop of active cases. Now the active cases in city stands under three digit number.