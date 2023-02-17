Nagpur abuzz with beautifying works for upcoming G20 meeting

Nagpur: Nowadays, the Second Capital of Maharashtra is abuzz with development and beautifying activities. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is leaving no stone unturned for showcasing Nagpur for the upcoming G20 meeting. Entire machinery is busy in preparations for the meeting to be held on March 21-22.

According to reports, NMC is all set to spend Rs 200 crore on beautification projects across Nagpur city ahead of the G20 meeting. While many citizens have called the beautification works a waste of taxpayers’ money, the NMC authorities have defended it saying it is an opportunity for the city to showcase its culture to foreign dignitaries as well as simultaneously making Nagpur a better place to live. It is a good thing that so much money is being spent to make the city beautiful within just four-five months, the officials said.

In the next few days, thus, Nagpur will start sparkling clean at least at some places and spots — giving the international visitors the impression of a well-managed Second Capital of Maharashtra. The visitors, then, will appreciate the city and record favourable observations about their experience in Nagpur during the G-20 meeting.

