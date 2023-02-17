Four from Nagpur to participate in India’s Iconic Cycle Race from Srinagar to Kanyakumari – 3,651 km

Nagpur: Dr Amit Samarth, Shubham Das, Atul Kadu and Gaurav Gajbhiye from Nagpur are set to participate in Indian Oil Race Across India’s National Level Ultra Cycling Race, starting from Srinagar to Kanyakumari on March 1, 2023.

This will be the longest cycling race in the country with solo and relay teams participating from different corners of the country and the world. The route will cover a length of 3,651 kms and will cross 12 states of our great nation.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is the title sponsor for the inaugural addition of the event.

The goal is to organize the race to international standards and ensure a fair and safe race for all participants. The event is recognised by the World Ultra Cycling Association (WUCA) headquartered in Colorado, USA and is declared as the Asian Ultra Cycling Championship & World Ultra Cycling Championship by WUCA and will be held on a rotational basis with Europe, North America and Asia.

Indian Oil Race Across India is also declared as a Race Across America (RAAM) Qualifier Event (RQ). All finishers of the India Oil Race Across India will automatically qualify to participate in the Race Across America, which is the most prestigious race in the world.

The 3651-kilometer-long race with total elevation gain of 18950 mts, will start from Srinagar, J&K and end in the southern tip of the Indian Peninsula, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Along the way, the race willpass through scenic locations in our geographically diverse country.

The route will have variations in weather from the cold snow-clad Himalayas to plains of Punjab, and onwards to the hot Deccan Plateau and finally coastal India with hot & humid weather. Riders will face rapid transitions in temperature and humidity over the 1-2 weeks required to complete the race, which will also test their stamina and endurance.

Along the route the riders will pass through multiple mountain ranges such as the Himalayas, Aravalli, Vindhyas and Satpura hill ranges and cross major rivers such as the Yamuna, Chambal, Betwa, Narmada, Godavari, Krishna etc. The route also comprisesIndia’s longest highway, the National Highway 44 and passes through 12 major Indian States and 3 major metropolises and over 20 major cities.

The Time Limit for Solo Riders to finish the Race is 12 days For Teams the time limit is 8 days.

All the riders will be supported by their respective crew members and support vehicles to finish the race. The rider will officially be declared as Finisher of Indian Oil Race Across India when he/she complete the race within the time limit.

The Race Will Be Held According to international ultra-cycling standards and participants will be live-tracked by supporters as each rider will be tracked using satellite technology. The race aims to promote cycling as an environmentally friendly way of transportation and also as a means to build ahealthy way of life and promote the nascent sport of ultra-cycling in the country.

This massive task was put together by group of individuals with vast experience in management, sports event planning and organization, ultra cycling crewing, law & finance, navigation, tracking technology and software experts.

The Team of Race Across India are the peopleassociated with Dr. Amit Samarth for multiple WUCA record attempts, Race Across America and theRed Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme. The team is committed to making the Indian Oil Race Across India one of the iconic cycle races in the world and has a long term vision and commitment to this effort.

