Nagpur a Safe Haven for Pakistani Nationals? Alarming Claims of 22,000–25,000 Living Illegally in the City

RTI Activist Ejaz Khan Raises Serious Security Concerns

Nagpur – Amid growing national outrage following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, a shocking revelation from Nagpur has sparked alarm across the country. According to data obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, RTI activist Ejaz Khan has claimed that between 22,000 and 25,000 Pakistani nationals are illegally residing in Nagpur, far exceeding official records.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs reports around 5,023 Pakistani nationals living across Maharashtra on valid visas—2,458 of them in Nagpur—Khan alleges this figure reflects only the documented individuals. The actual number, he claims, is several times higher, raising red flags for internal security.

Arrivals Since 1995, Many Overstaying

Based on information Khan accessed, 9,705 Pakistani citizens entered Nagpur between 1995 and 2012, with 2,546 overstaying beyond their visa periods. Shockingly, 533 of them were even granted Indian citizenship, and an additional 2,013 never returned to Pakistan post-2013.

Missing Records from 1980 to 1994

Khan also pointed out that there are no official records of Pakistani nationals who arrived in Nagpur between 1980 and 1994, indicating serious lapses in police documentation and oversight.

Evidence of Permanent Settlement

According to Khan, many of these individuals have purchased land, built houses, and opened bank accounts. Some even possess Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other identity documents—raising serious questions about verification processes and systemic loopholes.

A Threat to National Security?

“This level of undocumented foreign presence in a sensitive city like Nagpur poses a grave internal security threat,” warned Khan. He has called for an urgent high-level probe by both central and state governments and strict legal action against those found guilty.

Public Concern Mounts

The revelations have led to growing anxiety among Nagpur’s citizens, who are urging the government to intensify verification of all foreign nationals in the city and ensure security agencies remain alert. Locals have stressed that this issue is not just about Nagpur—it raises serious national security concerns that demand immediate attention.

Ejaz Khan’s exposé isn’t just about numbers—it’s a warning flare for India’s internal safety, and ignoring it could lead to consequences far greater than imagined.

