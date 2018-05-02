    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 19th, 2021

    Nagpur: 5 vaccinated doctors test positive for COVID-19

    Nagpur: With the COVID-19 positivity graph shooting up sharply in the Second Capital of the State, the authorities are baffled with another development. It has come to fore that five of the doctors who were vaccinated against novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been tested positive for the virus borne disease.

    The sum of 42 persons including doctors, nurses and other staff members have tested positive in Mayo Hospital, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Dental College.

    Total 27 medical students have been tested positive so far including 15 from GMCH, 2 from Dental College and 2 from Mayo.

    Apart from this 1 intern at GMCH, 3 at Dental College, 2 resident doctors, 4 nurses and 3 class four employees at Mayo have got infected. All have been quarantined at hospital and undergoing treatment. Doctors informed that those resident doctors who had taken the first dose of COVID vaccine are in stable condition.

