    Published On : Tue, Apr 28th, 2020

    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133

    Nagpur: The tests of four more persons placed under quarantined centres came positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease surged to 133 in Nagpur.

    Though, the administration has managed to keep on improving rate of recovery, with as many as 31 patients were successfully treated and have sent home.

    However, the global pandemic has also claimed one life in the Second Capital of the State


    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    रामटेकच्या शोभयात्रेचे आधारवड संत गोपालबाबा ब्रह्मलीन
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    बुलंदशहर में साधुओं की हत्या को लेकर उद्धव ठाकरे ने यूपी के सीएम योगी को किया फोन, राउत ने भी पालघर से जोड़कर कसा तंज
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    बीकन स्काउट गाइड ओपन ग्रूप द्वारा मास्क और किट वितरित
    Maha HM hints at lockdown extension in red zones
    Video : सतरंजीपुरा के 450 को भेजा गया क्वारंटाइन सेंटर
    गरीबों को मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    केंद्राने विजेला अत्यावश्यक सेवेत समाविष्ट करून राज्याला विशेष आर्थिक पॅकेज द्यावे- ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ नितीन राऊत
    मध्य भारतातील पहिले मेडीकलचे कोविड हॉस्पिटल रुग्णांसाठी सज्ज
