Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133

Nagpur: The tests of four more persons placed under quarantined centres came positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease surged to 133 in Nagpur.

Though, the administration has managed to keep on improving rate of recovery, with as many as 31 patients were successfully treated and have sent home.

However, the global pandemic has also claimed one life in the Second Capital of the State