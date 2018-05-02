Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 28th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha: 13,448 industrial units get permission to restart

    Mumbai: As many as 13,448 industrial units in Maharashtra have obtained permission to resume operations, Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Tuesday.

    The Union government had advised the states to allow resumption of industrial activities, which came to a standstill after lockdown due to coronavirus kicked in, from April 20.

    The issue was also discussed in the latest video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states, and Modi had asked the states to frame their own policies on relaxation of norms.

    “The MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) has been issuing permissions based on self-declared information from the industries,” Desai said.

    “The state industries department has received over 25,000 applications so far, and permissions have been given to 13,448 units,” he added.

    While resuming operations, the industrial units will have to strictly maintain social distancing, arrange temporary accommodation for employees (so that they don”t need to travel by pubic transport) and make available sanitisers.

    “Workers should get some work and with resumption of industrial activity, there will be some movement in the current situation of stagnation,” Desai said.

    According to local sources, small-scale industrial units have started operations in areas in the state which have not been impacted by the pandemic


    Happening Nagpur
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Nagpur Crime News
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेकच्या शोभयात्रेचे आधारवड संत गोपालबाबा ब्रह्मलीन
    रामटेकच्या शोभयात्रेचे आधारवड संत गोपालबाबा ब्रह्मलीन
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    Hindi News
    बुलंदशहर में साधुओं की हत्या को लेकर उद्धव ठाकरे ने यूपी के सीएम योगी को किया फोन, राउत ने भी पालघर से जोड़कर कसा तंज
    बुलंदशहर में साधुओं की हत्या को लेकर उद्धव ठाकरे ने यूपी के सीएम योगी को किया फोन, राउत ने भी पालघर से जोड़कर कसा तंज
    बीकन स्काउट गाइड ओपन ग्रूप द्वारा मास्क और किट वितरित
    बीकन स्काउट गाइड ओपन ग्रूप द्वारा मास्क और किट वितरित
    Trending News
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Maha govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff
    Maha govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    बीकन स्काउट गाइड ओपन ग्रूप द्वारा मास्क और किट वितरित
    बीकन स्काउट गाइड ओपन ग्रूप द्वारा मास्क और किट वितरित
    Maha HM hints at lockdown extension in red zones
    Maha HM hints at lockdown extension in red zones
    Video : सतरंजीपुरा के 450 को भेजा गया क्वारंटाइन सेंटर
    Video : सतरंजीपुरा के 450 को भेजा गया क्वारंटाइन सेंटर
    गरीबों को मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    गरीबों को मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    केंद्राने विजेला अत्यावश्यक सेवेत समाविष्ट करून राज्याला विशेष आर्थिक पॅकेज द्यावे- ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ नितीन राऊत
    केंद्राने विजेला अत्यावश्यक सेवेत समाविष्ट करून राज्याला विशेष आर्थिक पॅकेज द्यावे- ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ नितीन राऊत
    मध्य भारतातील पहिले मेडीकलचे कोविड हॉस्पिटल रुग्णांसाठी सज्ज
    मध्य भारतातील पहिले मेडीकलचे कोविड हॉस्पिटल रुग्णांसाठी सज्ज
    सतरंजीपुऱ्यातील नागरिकांची विलगीकरण कक्षात रवानगी
    सतरंजीपुऱ्यातील नागरिकांची विलगीकरण कक्षात रवानगी
    कुठल्याही परिस्थितीशी सामना करण्यास मनपा तयार : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    कुठल्याही परिस्थितीशी सामना करण्यास मनपा तयार : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145