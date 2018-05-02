Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Futala Lake vicinity on Monday afternoon, after a 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the lake while riding his bike. Some onlookers reportedly alerted the Police Control Room, following which a squad of Ambazari Police rushed to the spot. Though cops have managed to fish out the bike (Pulsar 200), the search for the body is still underway.

According to sources, the boy had dialed his couple of friends before jumping into the lake. Though, the exact reason behind him taking the extreme step couldn’t be ascertained immediately.