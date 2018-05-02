Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jul 12th, 2021

    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake

    Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Futala Lake vicinity on Monday afternoon, after a 19-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the lake while riding his bike. Some onlookers reportedly alerted the Police Control Room, following which a squad of Ambazari Police rushed to the spot. Though cops have managed to fish out the bike (Pulsar 200), the search for the body is still underway.

    According to sources, the boy had dialed his couple of friends before jumping into the lake. Though, the exact reason behind him taking the extreme step couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

    दहावी, बारावी नंतरच्या करिअरसंबंधी शंकांसाठी मनपातर्फे नि:शुल्क समुपदेशन केंद्र
    82+ cities 13 states 91 hour: One Rider Bhawesh Sahu
    Nagpur reports 21 fresh Covid-19 cases, double recovered, active cases drops to 119
    Nagpur: 19-year-old boy riding bike jumps to death in Futala Lake
    Samruddhi Highway: Maharashtra’s longest tunnel to cut Nagpur-Mumbai travel time by an hour
    Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi
    Vaccination for 45+ age group only at Govt centres only
    NMC organizes counseling centre for 12th pass students
    Ghugare, Santosh Pakodewala, Jaika Motors and others face action for violating Covid norms
    UP woman dies while boarding running train in Nagpur
