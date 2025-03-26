Nagging delay: 77 encroachments cleared on Omkar Nagar-Shatabdi Sq stretch: NIT tells HC

Advertisement



Nagpur: After years of alleged inaction, the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) informed the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court that it has finally removed 77 illegal structures along the Omkar Nagar Square-Shatabdi Square stretch. The move comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that accused civic authorities of ignoring persistent complaints about encroachments choking the area.

In an affidavit filed before the court on Wednesday, NIT Executive Engineer Pankaj Ambhorkar attributed the delay to a manpower shortage, citing that staff were occupied with duties related to the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections under the model code of conduct.

Gold Rate Wednesday March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,800 /- Gold 22 KT 81,700 /- Silver / Kg 99,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The PIL, filed by petitioner Mangala Wakode, slammed both NIT and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for failing to take action despite issuing demolition notices as early as 2018. The petition highlighted how unchecked encroachments led to severe traffic congestion and environmental hazards, causing daily inconvenience to residents and commuters.

NIT’s affidavit revealed that the eviction process was stalled for years due to legal challenges. Owners of Plot Nos. 23 and 24 had contested the demolition orders before state authorities, effectively delaying enforcement. It was only after the appeals were dismissed on September 12, 2024, that NIT could proceed with clearing the encroachments.

Further complicating the issue was a land ownership dispute. Initially, officials believed the area had been acquired for the Ring Road project, but later reassessments found that parts of Plot Nos. 23 and 24 remained privately owned. These plots had also been regularized under the Gunthewari Scheme in 2015 as non-buildable plots, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

Court to review NIT’s compliance

With legal roadblocks now cleared, NIT initiated demolitions in late 2024 and submitted a compliance report detailing its actions. Officials assured the court that measures are being taken to prevent further encroachments.

However, the petitioner remains unconvinced, alleging that authorities deliberately allowed illegal structures to flourish. The High Court had earlier expressed strong displeasure over the prolonged inaction and warned officials of possible legal consequences if they failed to act.

Now, with NIT’s affidavit on record, the court is set to review the matter in the next hearing on March 21, 2025. Further directions may be issued to ensure swift and permanent action against any remaining encroachments.

Advertisement