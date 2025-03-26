Maha to implement CBSE curriculum for classes 1-12 by 2028: Minister

The new syllabus would be implemented for Class 1 in 2025, followed by updates for Classes 2, 3, 4, and 6 in 2026. The revision would continue in 2027 for Classes 5, 7, 9, and 11, with the final phase in 2028 covering Classes 8, 10, and 12

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s School Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, has announced that the CBSE curriculum will be implemented across the State up to Class 12 by 2028. In a statement made in both Houses of the State Legislature, Bhuse confirmed that the revised curriculum would be introduced for Standard 1 from the academic year 2025 and subsequently extended to all classes up to Class 12 by 2028.

Addressing the Assembly, Bhuse stated that the curriculum changes would be introduced in phases. The new syllabus would be implemented for Class 1 in 2025, followed by updates for Classes 2, 3, 4, and 6 in 2026. The revision would continue in 2027 for Classes 5, 7, 9, and 11, with the final phase in 2028 covering Classes 8, 10, and 12.

Bhuse emphasised that the CBSE curriculum aims to enhance conceptual understanding rather than encourage rote learning. The new approach would include Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE), which focuses on regular assessment instead of relying solely on final examinations. According to him, this system would improve students’ academic knowledge at the state, national, and international levels while also benefiting those preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and UPSC.

He further informed the legislature that work is already underway to develop textbooks for Class 1 under the new curriculum. The responsibility for making the necessary revisions to the state education board’s syllabus has been assigned to Balbharti. Bhuse reiterated that the revised curriculum would prioritise continuous assessment and skill development over traditional examination-based learning. He asserted that this change would help in delivering quality education and equip students with essential soft skills.

Following criticism of the decision, the minister defended the move, asserting that the new Balbharti textbooks would provide students with practical knowledge while integrating technological advancements into their education.

