Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 15th, 2020

    Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) to hold LBT Reddressal Camp

    Nagpur: Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), the apex body of 13 lakh traders in Vidarbha, is organising a LBT Reddressal Camp from January 19 to January 25. The camp will be held at Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Temple Road, Civil Lines. The timing of the camp will be from 10.30 am 4 pm. A delegation led by Ashwin Mehadia, President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce met Sandip Joshi, City Mayor, Abhijit Bangar, Municipal Commissioner and Virendra Kukreja, Chairman of Standing Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

    Mehadia enlightened them about the problems being faced by traders in the assessment of (Local Body Tax (LBT). He said, traders are numerous problems from LBT Department. Mehadia invited them to Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce to resolve the issues of traders pertaining to LBT. Sandip Joshi, Mayor; Abhijit Bangar, Municipal Commissioner; and Pradeep Pohane, Chairman of Standing Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Virendra Kukreja, former Standing Committee Chairman; agreed to the demand of Mehadia.

    The camp will be inaugurated at conference hall of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce on January 19 at 11 am. Milind Meshram, Commissioner LBT Department said that all the officers of the department will co-operate and support the traders in resolving their issues. Present on the occasion were Hemant Gandhi, Immediate Past President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Sanjay K Agrawal, Vice-President, Ramavatar Totla, Secretary, were present. Ramavatar Totla has appealed all the pconcerned persons to take optimum benefit of the camp.

    Traders who had received notice from the LBT Department should send the Xerox company of the notice on the whatsapp number 7447446200 (NVCC) or email–nvccnag@yahoo.com.

    Happening Nagpur
    Rising poet in town
    Rising poet in town
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Maharashtra News
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    मिहान प्रकल्प भूसंपादन प्रकरण
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    नागपुरातील दुसऱ्या सीएनजी स्थानकाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    Trending News
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Video : Mhalgi Nagar Nagpur Accident caught on CCTV, 2 dead, 5 injured
    Featured News
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Video : सावनेर में हुए मर्डर का मंजर सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) to hold LBT Reddressal Camp
    Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) to hold LBT Reddressal Camp
    Ajit Pawar seeks dismissal of ‘meritless’ PIL filed against him in irrigation scam
    Ajit Pawar seeks dismissal of ‘meritless’ PIL filed against him in irrigation scam
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    जिले की जप्त रेती पर बिल्डर असोशिएशन की वक्रदृष्टि
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    क्या दुष्यंत की राह में रोड़ा बन सकते हैं प्रशांत
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Amid massive outcry, Nagpur’s Bharat Van road finally dropped
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Youth slapped with Rs 10,300 fine for traffic violations in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    Lakadganj’s goon slapped with year’s first MPDA action in Nagpur
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    ‘O Paar’ ‘O Kaat’: Kite festival all set to turn Nagpur skies with vibrant colours
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    WCL CMD honoured with IMMA Excellence Award
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Crime Branch cracks Rs 5 lakh theft case at construction co, nab accused
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145