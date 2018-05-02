Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) to hold LBT Reddressal Camp

Nagpur: Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), the apex body of 13 lakh traders in Vidarbha, is organising a LBT Reddressal Camp from January 19 to January 25. The camp will be held at Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Temple Road, Civil Lines. The timing of the camp will be from 10.30 am 4 pm. A delegation led by Ashwin Mehadia, President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce met Sandip Joshi, City Mayor, Abhijit Bangar, Municipal Commissioner and Virendra Kukreja, Chairman of Standing Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Mehadia enlightened them about the problems being faced by traders in the assessment of (Local Body Tax (LBT). He said, traders are numerous problems from LBT Department. Mehadia invited them to Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce to resolve the issues of traders pertaining to LBT. Sandip Joshi, Mayor; Abhijit Bangar, Municipal Commissioner; and Pradeep Pohane, Chairman of Standing Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Virendra Kukreja, former Standing Committee Chairman; agreed to the demand of Mehadia.

The camp will be inaugurated at conference hall of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce on January 19 at 11 am. Milind Meshram, Commissioner LBT Department said that all the officers of the department will co-operate and support the traders in resolving their issues. Present on the occasion were Hemant Gandhi, Immediate Past President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Sanjay K Agrawal, Vice-President, Ramavatar Totla, Secretary, were present. Ramavatar Totla has appealed all the pconcerned persons to take optimum benefit of the camp.