    Published On : Wed, Jan 15th, 2020

    N.L. Yeotkar of NHAI awarded ‘Excellence Award 2019’

    Nagpur : Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has presented the National Highway Excellence Award 2019 recently at New Delhi. Sh. N.L. Yeotkar, General Manager (Technical) and Project Director of National Highways Authority of India, Project Implementation Unit Nagpur-I has been felicitated by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

    Yeotkar get this award for his contribution in the Construction development of Highways and outstanding works in challenging condition to construct the National Highway through Pench Tiger Reserve and also special kind of innovative projects which are in Nagpur having integrated structures and Flyovers with Metro Corridor in Nagpur City.

    Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways General (Retd.) Dr. V.K. Singh, Secretary of Ministry Sanjeev Ranjan, Chairman, NHAI, Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (IAS), Addl. Secretary of Ministry Smt. Leena Nandan (IAS) and Joint Secretary Shri Amit Kumar Gosh were present in this award distribution function.

