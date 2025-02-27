Mystery shrouds woman’s death after brawl with son in Nagpur’s Pardi

Nagpur: Mystery shrouded the death of a 56-year-old woman who was found dead near her house in Om Sai Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the Pardi Police Station in Nagpur, on Wednesday night. The incident sparked concerns that the woman was murdered, but police say that so far nothing suspicious has been found.

The deceased has been identified as Munnibai Suresh Yadav (56), a resident of Om Sai Nagar.

According to the police, Munnibai had been living with her two sons and their families at the house. Her younger son, Laxman (30), is unmarried and a habitual drinker. He often claimed, “I have some kind of magnetic power.” On Wednesday night, Munnibai found Laxman drunk and brought him home. A brawl ensued between Munnibai and Laxman, during which he threw bricks at her. He then got on a motorcycle and fled the scene. Soon after, Munnibai was found dead near the house.

Locals alerted the police. DCP Zone 5, Niketan Kadam, along with the staff of the Pardi Police Station arrived at the scene and inspected the crime site. The police observed marks on the wall where the bricks had been thrown by Laxman. However, no injury marks were found on Munnibai’s body.

The police have not yet determined the cause of her death, as there were no visible signs of injury on the body. The cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report, said police. The police have registered a case of accidental death and have detained Laxman.