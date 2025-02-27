Amravati horror: 22-day-old infant branded 65 times with a hot rod to cure breathing issue

Amravati: In a shocking case of blind faith leading to brutal abuse, a 22-day-old infant in Simuri village, Chikhaldara taluka, was branded 65 times with a hot iron rod in a so-called traditional remedy for breathing issues. The horrific incident, which took place on Monday, has left the newborn in critical condition.

The infant was rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Hatur by his father, Raju Dhikar, where medical staff was horrified to see the extent of his injuries. With severe burn marks across his stomach, the baby was immediately referred to Achalpur Sub-District Hospital and later shifted to the Amravati District Women’s Hospital for advanced care. Doctors have kept the newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where his condition remains serious.

According to doctors, the infant’s breathing difficulties might be linked to an underlying congenital heart condition. However, instead of seeking immediate medical help, the family resorted to branding—a practice deeply rooted in superstition in the tribal-dominated Melghat region.

While the branding itself may not have caused internal organ damage, the newborn is suffering from heart rate irregularities. A 2D echo test is required for further diagnosis, but due to the lack of facilities at the hospital, arrangements are being made for the test. If the baby’s condition does not improve, he may be shifted to Nagpur for specialized treatment.

Authorities must act

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for awareness campaigns in rural areas, where harmful superstitious practices continue to endanger lives. While local authorities and health officials are monitoring the case, activists have called for strict action to prevent such incidents in the future and promote scientific medical treatment over traditional myths.

This brutal act raises serious concerns about rural healthcare accessibility and awareness, particularly in tribal belts like Melghat, where beliefs in unscientific healing methods continue to put innocent lives at risk.