Mystery shrouds death of teenage boy in Kalamna

Nagpur: A 17-year old boy was found dead in a Gulmohar Nagar area with a rope tied around his neck under mysterious circumstances, Kalamna police said. The police have registered a case of accidental death and begun a probe to ascertain the reason behind his death.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Kanhaiya Lahere. He used to do tile-fitting work. Chandan’s father works in a private company. He also has a younger brother. The teenager left the house in the wee hours of Saturday. On Sunday morning, a citizen found Chandan lying on the ground at an abandoned house. A rope was found tied around his neck. The citizen informed Chandan’s father who brought him home with the help of the citizens.

A Kalamana police team, who had got information about the incident, rushed to the spot, led by Senior Police Inspector Vinod Patil. The body was sent to GMCH after conducting a panchnama. DCP Zone V Shravan Datt said that a case of accidental death was registered in this regard. The case is being probed at all possible angles. However, the exact reason behind the death of the teen could be ascertained only after a post-mortem report, he said.

