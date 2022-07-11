Myanmar Junta to Reopen Borders to Tourists

Advertisement

Myanmar is a nation rich in tradition, culture, and history. Since it is on the path of urbanization, travelers get to witness a wonderful blend of old and modern. Pagodas are scattered throughout the country out of which one can witness them the most in Bagan. Apart from these, Myanmar offers a number of tourist attractions along with beaches and scenic views. And not to mention, Buddha followers are among the major travelers since the nation is home to numerous Buddhist temples as well.

The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the governments of several nations to close their borders to tourists to prevent the spread of the virus. Among these countries were Myanmar, which closed its borders in the third month of 2020 and had not opened them since. Fortunately, Myanmar’s junta announced on 12th May that it will now permit tourists to apply for Myanmar visa. So if you have been planning to visit the nation, you finally have the chance.

However, there are a number of things that you must know before applying for a visa. Thus, we are here to share some things with you, including the latest news about the opening of Myanmar borders for visitors, the extent to which it’s safe to travel, and the most attractive places that you can visit during your time here in the country. So, without delaying further, let’s get started.

The Reopening of Myanmar Borders

Based on a notice published in the Global New Light of Myanmar, tourist applications for e-visa will be permitted and accepted from the 15th of this month. The key objective behind this is the growth of the tourism industry, which has declined in the past few years. However, it is not clear as to when the visitors can begin to arrive in the country.

The commercial flights for visitors traveling for the purpose of business started in April when it was necessary for the individuals to take a coronavirus test on arrival. Nonetheless, the requirement of quarantine was removed.

Places to Visit in Myanmar

There are a wide variety of places to visit and things to do in Myanmar, ranging from meditating in pagodas to going for train rides. So before you make an itinerary for your visit to the country, we would like you to have a look at some of these famous attractions listed below.

Purcell Tower Saddar Cave Htilominlo Temple Thatbyinnyu Temple Mingun Temple Maha Bandoola Garden Taukkyan War Cemetery Bodhi Tataung Dukkanthein Bagan Archaeological Museum Mandalay Palace Kandawgyi Park Thanboddhay Paya Kyauk Ka Lat Pagoda Macleod Island Gokteik Viaduct Shan State Mrauk U Naypyidaw Mergui Mawlamyine Hpa-An Hsipaw Pindaya Ngapali Mandalay Kalaw Mahamuni Buddha Temple Kakku Pagodas Kyaiktiyo Pagoda Ngwe Saung Inle Lake Bagan Shwedagon Pagoda Chauk-Htat-Gyi Buddha Temple Mount Popa Sule Pagoda

If you are a follower of Buddhism, then places like Saddar Cave, Bodhi Tataung, Mahamuni Buddha Temple, Chauk-Htat-Gyi Buddha Temple, and Sule Pagoda will amaze you. On the other hand, if you are seeking spots with scenic views, Hsipaw, Mount Popa, Bagan, Ngwe Saung, and Hpa-An are for you. Also, if you wish to spend some recreational time, then we recommend you to visit Kandawgyi Park.

The Situation in Myanmar

After closing its borders to visitors in March 2020, Myanmar became even more isolated when, in February 2021, the army plunged the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. This resulted in large protests and a crackdown of the military.

In recent days, the junta sentenced their former leader to prison based on a number of charges related to corruption. Since the takeover, the Myanmar junta has performed repetitive airstrikes on people, majorly against the ones who belong to groups of ethnic minorities in Mon, Shan, and Karen states.

From 29th April to 1st May 2022, over 12,000 Karen civilians were propelled to leave their homes because of the continued mortar shelling and airstrikes by the junta. In fact, the junta has taken away the media’s freedom in the nation, killing a minimum of 3 journalists since the takeover, convicting 14 of them, jailing 57, and arresting 115 journalists.

Provided the repetitive violence that the junta is committing against the population of Myanmar, activist groups are requesting tourists to give up on their plans of building the tourist sector. This is majorly because travels to the nation will straight away put money into the junta’s pockets.

Even if the tourists avoid paying for transport and hotels that Myanmar’s associates and military own, they will still be funding the junta through tax, insurance, and visa fees.

Over 1800 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces and more than 13,000 have been taken into arrest since the takeover. For such reasons, even the government of Britain is advising against traveling to Myanmar.

