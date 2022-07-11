Leading Chai Franchise Brand ‘Chaai Seth’ Announces A Package Of 50 Crores For Agniveers.

Advertisement

After the announcement of the Agniveer scheme, some youth were seen damaging public properties and cursing the government and the system for government jobs. On the other hand some youth of the same age group are making goodwill across the country at the age of 24 on their own.

We are talking about the founders of India’s leading tea & fast food franchise Chaai Seth.

Announcing a package of 50 crores for Agniveer at the age of 24 years ; Arpit Raj and his brand Chaai Seth are into limelight.

What is chaai Seth , and how did chaai Seth start ?

Chaai Seth is India’s fastest growing tea franchisee which offers golden opportunity to open your own tea and fast food business in just 6 lakhs. Its founders are Arpit Raj , Kumar Prateek and Radha Krishna Kala. In 2020 chaai Seth’s parent company Bractburd Food and Beverage Private Limited became an DPIIT approved startup by the Government of India.

Arpit had laid the foundation of chaai Seth during his college days , then after leaving the job in 2019 , he got into business completely.

Started with just 60 Thousand Rupees !

Let us tell you that chaai Seth started with only 60 thousand rupees. Today chaai Seth has many franchise outlets.

Serves more than 20 varieties of tea

Let us tell you that chaai Seth is quite different from the rest of the franchise brands. More than 20 types of tea are available in chaai Seth . Yes!! You read it right!!

Seeing the demand of tea, the team of chaai Seth provides more than 20 types of tea .

24 -year-old Arpit Raj was born in Patna, the capital of Bihar state.

Arpit did his intermediate studies from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and did BBA-Hospitality, Travel and Tourism from Shillong, capital of Meghalaya.

In 2018 , Arpit took up a job in New Delhi, then in 2019, he completely got into business. Arpit Raj holds an MBA-Marketing degree too.

Today chaai Seth has 3 Franchise Models starting from 6 Lakhs to offer more than 20 types of Delicious Fast Food Items like Tea , Burgers , Sandwiches , Maggi , Coffee.

What is Chaai Seth’s 50 Crores Package for Agneeveers ?

Chaai Seth has announced 50% discount on their franchise fees to the Agniveers who wish to start their own business or switch to entrepreneurship after completing their service duration . The franchise fee of chaai Seth is Rs 3 – 4 – 5 lakhs respectively for all the models. 3 lakh is the franchise fee of the smallest kiosk model of Chaai Seth, whose total investment goes to Rs 6 lakh (including machine , signboard , raw material etc.) , 4 lakh for cafe model , and 5 lakh as premium model franchise fee.

3334 Interested Agniveers To Get Benefitted

After receiving the reward of Rs 10.04 lakhs rupees from the central government, potential 3334 Agniveer will be able to get 50% discount on chaai Seth’s franchisee.

Arpit Raj says: “I respect the soldiers of the country wholeheartedly , because of the brave soldiers of the country, we are able to breathe a sigh of relief. This package will be a small gift from chaai Seth for the brave soldiers who wishes to join us as esteemed franchisee after completing their Agnipath tenure of 4 years. Through our another company ” Wynswell Global Business Services Pvt Ltd ” where we deal in Taxation , Licensing , Auditing and Professional Service , we are already filing free ITR for Indian Army , Indian Air Force and Indian Navy soldiers. I am also a young man , and I have always had and will always have respect for the Indian Army.

Chaai Seth is already offering 25% OFF on kiosk model franchise fee for retired defense personnel.

How to get chaai Seth’s Franchisee ?

To take the franchise of chaai Seth, one need to visit the official website of chaai Seth www.chaaiseth.com one have to go and fill out the franchise form. Chaai Seth’s team will contact back, Or can can also get information about chaai Seth Franchisee by calling directly on the number given on the website of chaai Seth.

The company takes care of everything from staff training , raw material , billing software etc. This is the reason chaai Seth got nominated for India 500 Awards and Go Global Awards .

Chaai Seth Franchise Eligibility

1) Location Aspect

a) Ground Floor, road facing corner property preferred at Road Crossings / Junctions. (Basement not required)

b) Good footfall with natural crowd.

c) Mixed crowd of all age group preferred.

d) Ample space for parking/standing (for Café & Premium Models)

e) Near to School, College, Hospital, Railway Station, Metro Station, Bus Stand.

f) Mall / food court, office cafeteria.

g) Area requirement varies as per Franchise Model.

2) Age Group

a) 21 Years to 55 years.

3) Financial Aspect

a) Minimum CIBIL of 650

b) Liquid Cash of ₹ 5,00,000/- for Kiosk Model

High Rate Of Rejection

Chaai seth has high rejection rate for the franchise requests they receive. On an average they receive 90-100 franchise requests per day from pan India. As per the team “We believe in quality rather than quantity outlets. We don’t want to play the number game. We respect your hard-earned money. We are very choosy in selecting the franchisees. We have certain criteria to evaluate”.

Let us inform that apart from Arpit Raj , Kumar Prateek and Radha Krishna Kala’s chaai Seth & Wynswell Global Business Services, they have an online news portal too with the name WorldTimesNow.com . And the team is also associated with medicine franchisee called A2Z medicals .

Arpit and his team are also starting their new business unit with the name ” O naari by arpit” , where they can launch some special products for women and women.

Let us tell you that chaai Seth had also announced to give lifetime tea to Olympic gold medalist “Neeraj Chopra” at all its outlets.

This step taken by chaai Seth for Agniveers is very commendable.

