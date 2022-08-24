MVA recovering from political turmoil , show signs of fighting spirit

Advertisement

The three party coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress which was shocked by the rebellion by then PWD Minister Eknath Shinde who later joined hands with BJP and became Chief Minister, is on a recovery path.The dethroned Chief Minister and Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray have now realised that we (MVA) were ousted not by the alliance partners but our own party MLAs.

It was obvious for Thackeray to absorb the shocks and aftershocks as he never dreamt that his own party men would desert him to join hands with BJP whom he never liked after 2019 and considered as political rival number one. Barring making speeches to blame the rebel MLAs and the BJP for their ouster, Thackeray had not concrete steps to counter the rebellion.

Advertisement

But off late he has realised that it is not the alliance partners but his own men ditched him to form the government with BJP. Now the absence of Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is very much felt. He was a one man Army to tackle the rebels and the BJP and other detractors..

Advertisement

But since he is in ED custody, his daily briefing has discontinued and though youth leader Aditya Thackeray is visiting some nearly areas and trying to infuse life into the Senamen and organise them and avoid demoralisation.

Junior Thackeray is not a match for Raut.. His point to point arguments, articulate and showed maturity in political discussions and statements.

Therefore at this juncture it was expected that senior Thackeray will come out from his shell and hold interactions with MVA partners and thus gear up for the future fight if they wish to contest together.

And yes, Thackeray held meetings with Congress and NCP leaders to resolve that MVA is intact.

… Joseph Rao

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement