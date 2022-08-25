Dazzling delight: Futala ready to amaze world with dancing fountains, laser show

Advertisement

Nagpur: A dazzling inter-play of lights captivated the jam-packed crowd at Futala Lake on Wednesday night. Citizens watched in awe the display of colourful lights streaming keeping pace with musical tunes. Addition of halogen lights created special effects and cast a spell on spectators who cheered to welcome the new addition to the most frequented place in the Second Capital City of Nagpur.

Finally, the world’s second tallest musical fountain opened for a pre-inaugural show on Wednesday. The show was organised by Nagpur Improvement Trust. Jet streams, bathed in lights and dancing to tunes cast spells creating the perfect setting for a romantic evening for the Nagpurians. The music is composed by legendary A R Rehman, while commentary is by another legend Gulzar, Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a galaxy of dignitaries were present to watch the dazzling display. They included Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board and ex-MP Vijay Darda, Divisional; Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Maha Metro Managing Director Brujesh Dixit, Zilla Parishad CEO Yogesh Kumbhejkar, and others. Actors Isha Deol and Zayed Khan who were among the prominent audience were all praise for the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement