“MVA has cops’ permission for rally,” clarifies CP Amitesh Kumar over fake news

Nagpur: Clarifying on the fake news being run by a prominent Marathi news channel, Nagpur Police Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar has stated that “Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) Vajramuth rally has Nagpur Police’s permission”

It is noteworthy that the BJP and MVA are again at loggerheads in the Second Capital of the State, this time over the Vajramuth rally scheduled to take place in the city on April 16. The BJP has objected to the rally venue at Darshan Colony Playground, resulting in a war of words between the two parties.

Amidst the controversy over the rally venue, the news channel flashed a news report on Wednesday, claiming that the MVA lacked permission from the Nagpur Police for the rally.

However, when Nagpur Today reached out to CP Amitesh Kumar, he refuted the news report, stating that “MVA’s Vajramuth rally has Nagpur Police’s permission.”

It is pertinent to mention that in a bid to stall Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Vajramuth rally earlier, BJP MLA from East Nagpur Krishna Khopde had written a letter to Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) raising objection over the venue.

Commenting on Khopde’s letter, city Congress president Vikas Thakre said the BJP had no problem when busy roads were blocked for hours in the name of Savarkar yatra, but the party has objections to organising a public meeting in a playground.

