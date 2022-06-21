MVA government on the brink of collapse, Shinde raising banner of revolt

Advertisement

Nothing is permanent in politics, people say. After polling for Legislative Council seats in Vidhan Bhawan, a group of MLAs mostly from Shiv Sena Led by PWD Minister, Eknath Shinde, had left for neighbouring BJP ruled Gujarat State and were lodged in a five star hotel in textile town Surat. Shinde is raising a banner of revolt against the current Sena leadership and Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Since the news broke about Shinde and other Sena MLAs +not reachable+ the political circles in Mumbai and entire Maharashtra, were shocked to notice the new developments. Shinde and others had sneaked into Gujarat late last night itself as other people were caught unaware.

Considered to be number two in the Sena hierarchy, Shinde was a trusted lieutenant but there is nothing wrong in being ambitious. The inactiveness of Thackeray was a point of discussion among the political pundits for quite some time.He skipped the seat of wisdom, the Mantralaya for a longer period in the cover of Corona and his own illness

The resentment in the government with coalition partners Congress and NCP and particularly Sena was growing and for all said and done, many insiders did not like his style of functioning. He had neither grip over the bureaucracy not his own party MLAs.

Some people like Shinde were waiting for the right moment to strike and after successive defeats of MVA led by Sena, in Rajya Sabha polls and subsequently in Vidhan Parishad, Shinde wrested initiative and made his mind to say good bye to Thackeray.

Though till writing this copy, no concrete move was heard from him but Thackeray had sent two of his emissary to meet Shinde in Surat and hold parlays with him to win him back to Sena. This seems unlikely. Once he had taken a stand and if he join hands with BJP by forming a separate group in the Assembly to support BJP, will lead to collapse of Thackeray government.

Chief architect of victory of BJP in Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has not spoken to media through out the day as he rushed to Delhi to brief the central leadership and consult over next possible action.

If Shinde quits Sena, this will be a biggest blow to saffron party and second time when a top leader is quitting party. More than 30 years back, Chhagan Bhujbal, than a top Sena leader had rebelled against leadership to join Congress under Sharad Pawar during Winter Session of State Assembly in Nagpur itself. Next few days will be important to watch political development.

…Joseph Rao-Senior Journalist

