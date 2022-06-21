Advertisement
Draupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor, is BJP’s choice for President informed J P Nadda in a press conferance.
Draupadi Murmu was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand, in the year 2015. She hails from the Santhal tribe of Odisha. Murmu started out as a teacher and then entered into Odisha politics in 1997.
Erlier , the Opposition has jointly decided to nominate Yashwant Sinha as the candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for July 18. After Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, refused to contest the elections, Sinha’s name suddenly came into the limelight.
