चाय की टपरी, ट्रक ड्राइवर, क्लीनर नहीं! Muslim community needs education the most: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari the other day emphasised the crucial role of education in the uplift of the Muslim community and strongly criticised the prevalence of caste-based politics in the country. “Unfortunately, professions like running tea stalls, paan shops, scrap dealing, truck driving, and cleaning have gained prominence in the community,” he added.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur, Gadkari said that education is the cornerstone of development and social progress. He stressed that the Muslim community, in particular, needs to focus more on educational advancement.

“In our society, the community that needs education the most is the Muslim community,” Gadkari said. Highlighting occupational patterns, he pointed out that only a limited number of professions are currently dominant within the Muslim community. “Unfortunately, professions like running tea stalls, paan shops, scrap dealing, truck driving, and cleaning have gained prominence,” he added.

He urged members of the community to aspire for careers in engineering, medicine, and civil services. “If people from our society become engineers, doctors, IAS and IPS officers, then our society will progress. We may offer prayers in the mosque a hundred times, but without embracing science and technology, what will our future look like?” Gadkari questioned.

Drawing inspiration from former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Gadkari said, “I believe a person’s greatness is not determined by caste, sect, religion, language, or gender, but by their qualities. That is why we must not discriminate based on these identities.”

He praised Dr. Kalam’s achievements, highlighting how his contributions as a nuclear scientist brought global recognition to India. Taking a firm stand against caste-based politics, Gadkari said he had no interest in appeasing caste leaders for electoral gains. “I am in politics, and caste leaders often come to meet me. But I am clear — I will live on my own terms, whether or not I get votes,” he asserted.

Recalling an earlier public gathering, he added, “I once told a crowd of 50,000 people, ‘Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat’ (I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste).”

The Union Minister reiterated that education is not merely a tool for individual benefit but a driving force behind societal and national progress. “Education does not just benefit you and your family. It uplifts society and the nation. Knowledge is power, and imbibing this power must be your mission,” he concluded.

