Bhavna Dhing Launches Her First Book ‘Domestic Diva Dominates’ on International Women’s Day

Advertisement



Bhavna Talreja Dhing, a renowned AI trainer and one of Central India’s leading digital influencers, proudly launched her first book recently, Domestic Diva Dominates – The Housewife’s Journey: From Alarm Bells to Cocktail Shells, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The book was co-authored by Naksh Dhing, India’s youngest blogger, marking a unique collaboration that brings fresh perspectives on modern womanhood.

The grand launch took place at the Walkathon organized by Akhil Bhartiya Agarwal Sammelan and JCI Nagpur Pharma, where more than 400 participants gathered to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. The book shines a light on the transformation of housewives, empowering them to embrace their multifaceted roles and turn their domestic responsibilities into power moves.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Speaking at the event, Bhavna Talreja Dhing expressed, “This book is a tribute to every woman who has ever felt underestimated. It’s time to celebrate the ‘Domestic Diva’ who dominates her life with grace, power, and resilience.”

Co-author Naksh Dhing, the youngest blogger of India, shared his excitement, stating, “It was an incredible experience writing this book with her mother Bhavna. I believe this story will inspire women to take charge of their journey.”

The book launch witnessed enthusiastic participation from women entrepreneurs, influencers, and AI professionals, making it a landmark moment in the digital and literary world.

Domestic Diva Dominates is now available on Amazon, Flipcart and Pothi.com for readers who seek inspiration, transformation, and empowerment.

Advertisement