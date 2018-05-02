Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jun 3rd, 2020

    “Music and Me “Has organized A Musical Concert with Sajid Qureshi Live on fb.

    “Music and me Has organized A Musical Concert with Sajid Qureshi on line at fb. At the Beginning organizers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Chief guest and other renowned music lovers of Nagpur who were on line for program.

    It is unique program by Shalini Sinha on occasion of lockdown. Shalini Sinha is a renowned and versatile singer of Nagpur and is Director of Music and Me Sajid Qureshi was the star attraction of Concert. He is a versatile singer . Concept was of Shalini Sinha ,Sajid Qureshi is a established singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection.

    Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. .

    Music and Me has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Shalini Sinha.

    Soulful songs Geet gata hun main….., Kuch to log kahenge…., Jivan ke din chote sahi…., Tum pukar lo….., Wadiya mera Daman…., Duniya banana wale ….., Bekara dil tug aye ja…., Jeewan se bhari teri aankhe….., Khilte hai gul yahan…., Kasme wade pyar wafa…., Na tum hame jano…., Koi sagar dil ko bahlata nahi…., Bhole o bhole….., Diye jalte hai…., Hum the jinke sahare…, Rimzim gire sawan…., Baho me chale aao…., o Hansini….., Jeena yaha marna yaha….., and many more songs presented by Singer Sajid Qureshi . .

    Khilte hau gul yahan….., enthralls audience with bubbling energy. In the lock down period , Music and Me has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singer and organizer.

    Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , , Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, , Yash Kher, , Parvati Nayar, Harshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Sajid Qureshi has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar congratulate Shalini Sinha , Sajid Qureshi for organizing such a wonderful program for music lovers. By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and liking to the field of music and has proved his mettle during various musical Concerts. He is a renowned singer of our city. He express his blessings and good wishes to Shalini Sinha and Music and Me for bright future.
    Program comes to end at 9 .15 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

