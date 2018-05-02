Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 3rd, 2020

    India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark

    India on Tuesday crossed 2 lakh cases of coronavirus — roughly 15 days after it crossed the one lakh mark. For the

    last three days, the country has been reporting more than 8,000 infections a day.

    India is now the seventh-worst hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO’s coronavirus tracker.

    Italy, with 2.33 lakh cases is in the sixth slot. The US with more than 18 lakh cases, is the nation worst hit by the virus, followed by Brazil, with more than 5.2 lakh. Among the states, Maharashtra remains the nation’s coronavirus hotspot with more than 70,000 cases.

