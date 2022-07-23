Murder convict jumps parole for 12 years, surrenders after daughters pass SSC exam in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The SSC board results this year revealed the incredible saga of a murder convict, who jumped parole and remained on the run for 12 years to educate his twin daughters. He remained in touch with the family while evading the cops, worked at a printing unit, and ensured his daughters got all the books, prodding, and father’s support they needed to study. He surrendered on May 12, after his daughters scored 86% and 83% in their SSC exam.

Sanjay Tejne was arrested in 2003 on charges of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005. Sanjay came out twice on parole to meet his wife Kalpana and mother. When he came out of prison for the first time, his wife got pregnant and she gave birth to twin girls in 2007. His application to waive off the sentence was rejected by the High Court. Sanjay then applied for parole a second time and absconded until both the girls grew up. He remained absconding for almost 12 years.

Sanjay’s daughters Shraddha and Shruti secured 86 per cent and 83 per cent marks respectively in the SSC exam the results of which were declared on May 12. After that, Sanjay surrendered at the jail as his ‘mission’ was accomplished.

During the absconding period, Sanjay worked in a printing press and was secretly meeting the daughters. The father and daughters were not even talking on the phone. His only aim was to do something to complete the education of girls. Sanjay’s daughters are now 16-year-old and studied for Santaji School in Hudkeshwar. Both were felicitated by NGOs and the prison department at Mangalmurti Lawns of Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday, July 21. The Tejne sisters did not go for tuition. Their teachers took efforts for the twins, who showed unflinching determination to excel.

Their mother Kalpana said relatives are helping the daughters get admission in Standard XI science stream. “My husband always protected and supported us from outside. He ensured his presence between us from afar,” she said.

