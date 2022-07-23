Fetus found in garbage in Sakkardara

Advertisement

Nagpur: A male fetus was found in garbage behind Lucky Chicken Centre, Besa Power House Chowk here, on Thursday. The incident was reported under jurisdiction of Sakkardara Police Station area.

According to police, one Mohammad Aziz Mohammad Shafi (32), a resident of Ashirwad Nagar spotted the fetus in the garbage on Thursday afternoon near the chicken centre. Shafi, subsequently, alerted Sakkardara Police. Cops approached the site and sent the male fetus to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Notably, back in March this year, Lakadganj cops were left baffled after five fetuses were found dumped in a garbage dumping yard near KT Wine Shops. The incident had not only exposed the alleged abortion racket flourishing in Second Capital of the State but also brought the horrifying memories of Kadam Hospital in Arvi, Wardha where skulls and bones of fetuses were found buried inside the hospital.

A case under Section 318 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Sakkardara Police.

