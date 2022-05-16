Murder accused dies in Nagpur Central Jail, kin allege police brutality; third death in last two-months

Nagpur: Tension ran high in the Nagpur Central Jail, after a youth, accused of murder was found dead, here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akash Tarachand Ghod (28). However, his relatives have alleged that Akash was killed due to beating by the cops, and refused to take the dead body for rites till action was initiated against the erring cops. Notably, this is the third death in Nagpur Central Jail in the last two months. In March, two inmates had also died in the jail.
Akash, a resident of Sir Nagar in Nandanvan area had been lodged in Nagpur Central jail on the charges of murder. His health reportedly deteriorated on Saturday afternoon, following which he was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors had pronounced him dead. His family was informed regarding Akash’s death and his body was sent for autopsy.
On Sunday, his relative came to GMCH and claimed that Akash was subjected to police brutality which led to his death. They refused to take the body and demanded action against accused policemen.
Sensing the sensitivity of the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noorul Hasan rushed to GMCH and intervened. He assured action against cops if the autopsy report suggests any sort of brutality to the family of the deceased.