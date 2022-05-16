Murder accused dies in Nagpur Central Jail, kin allege police brutality; third death in last two-months

Advertisement

Nagpur: Tension ran high in the Nagpur Central Jail, after a youth, accused of murder was found dead, here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akash Tarachand Ghod (28). However, his relatives have alleged that Akash was killed due to beating by the cops, and refused to take the dead body for rites till action was initiated against the erring cops. Notably, this is the third death in Nagpur Central Jail in the last two months. In March, two inmates had also died in the jail.

Akash, a resident of Sir Nagar in Nandanvan area had been lodged in Nagpur Central jail on the charges of murder. His health reportedly deteriorated on Saturday afternoon, following which he was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctors had pronounced him dead. His family was informed regarding Akash’s death and his body was sent for autopsy.