Murder accused acquitted for lack of proof in Nagpur

Nagpur: Principal District & Sessions Judge S B Agrawal on Wednesday acquitted Sunil Balkrishna Raut in a murder case registered by Government Railway Police (GRP), as the prosecution failed to submit concrete evidence against him in the case.

On May 13, 2022, the GRP had found an unidentified man lying injured in one of the coaches of Nagpur-Chhindwara passenger train at Itwari Station. The GRP personnel rushed him to Mayo Hospital where he died.

After the post-mortem, police arrested Raut (27), a resident of Kalamna, on charges under Sections 307 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigators probed the matter and chargesheeted Raut. As the prosecution could not substantiate the charges, the court acquitted Raut for lack of concrete evidence against him.

Adv Madan Puranik was the defence counsel.

