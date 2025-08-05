Municipal Elections in Maharashtra Likely in December-January: State Election Commission

Advertisement



Mumbai: Amid growing curiosity about the local body elections in Maharashtra, the State Election Commission has announced that voting for municipal corporations across the state is likely to be held in phases between December 2025 and January 2026.

The announcement was made by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare during a review meeting held in Nashik. He said that all necessary administrative and technical preparations for the elections are currently underway.

Preparations Underway

The election process will move forward once the ward delimitation is finalized. The voter list as of July 1, 2025, will serve as the basis for the elections.

No VV-PAT Machines

Waghmare also clarified that VV-PAT machines (used for verifying votes in some elections) will not be used in the upcoming municipal elections. Instead, traditional paper ballot voting will be followed.

Reservation Rules Unchanged

There will be no change in the reservation system. While SC-ST reservations remain fixed, OBC reservations will be allotted via lottery, in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. The same procedure as previous elections will be maintained.

Four-Member Ward System Introduced

A four-member ward structure will be implemented for these elections. The system will be applicable to the following municipal corporations:

Class A: Pune, Nagpur

Pune, Nagpur Class B: Thane, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Thane, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad Class C: Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The new structure aims to streamline local governance and improve representation.

This marks a significant development in the state’s civic administration, as elections have been pending for several years due to legal and procedural delays.