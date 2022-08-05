Municipal Commissioner reviews Ganeshotsav preparations in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Radhakrishnan B took stock of the arrangements for the forthcoming Ganeshotsav as this year State Government has lifted restrictions on height of the idols.

The top brass of civic body held discussions to review arrangements for idol immersion, especially the big ones. At the meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Radhakrishnan B, it was decided by NMC to set up special cell at each of the 10 zones to provide necessary clearances to Ganeshotsav Mandals. The cell would have a member of Fire and Emergency Services Department besides that of concerned police station.

While providing clearances for installation of idols, the organisers should be informed that in case idol of Lord Ganesh is above 4 ft height then the idol immersion cannot take place in lakes within city limits. So the organisers should be asked to furnish information about place of immersion. NMC has appealed households to preferably install Ganesh idol of 2 feet so that same can be immersed in artificial tanks that are put-up at various squares and prominent places in Nagpur city.

Also if possible from environment point of view, the Ganesh Utsav Mandals should also go for small idols, ideally below 4 feet height. Radhakrishnan B also took stock of the artificial tanks and nirmalya kalash available with NMC. It was also decided to put-up fence at all lakes to prevent immersion as same is prohibited to prevent pollution of water bodies.

Additional Municipal Commissioners Deepak Kumar Meena and Ram Joshi, Deputy Commissioners Ravindra Bhelave, Milind Meshram, Vijay Humne; Assistant Commissioner (GAD) Prakash Varade; Superintending Engineer Manoj Talewar; Assistant Director, Town Planning, Pramod Gawande; Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Dr Gajendra Mahalle; Chief Fire Officer(CFO) Rajendra Uchake; Executive Engineer Ajay Mankar; Assistant Commissioners Ganesh Rathod, Harish Raut, Ghanshyam Pandhre, Kiran Bagde and Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar were present at the meeting.

