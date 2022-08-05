Man rapes 12-year-old daughter in Hingna, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shameful act, a 38-year-old man has reportedly raped his 12-year-old daughter under Hingna Police Station here, between July 27 and August 3, this year.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, cops have arrested the accused father.

According to police sources, the victim lives with her parents and a younger brother in Hingna Taluka. In her complaint, the victim girl informed cops that her father first raped her on the night of July 27 and threatened her to remain quite.

Following the heinous act, the rapist father again sexually assaulted his daughter and this time even worst possible way. The accused reportedly went to the victim’s school and brought her home on August 3 and forced himself upon her. Horrified due to the pervertness of her father, the victim then gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her mother. Thereafter, the mother-daughter duo approached Hingna Police Station with a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Hingna Police swung into action and apprehended the accused father. Cops have booked him on the charges of rape and under relevant Sections of POCSO Act.

