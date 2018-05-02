Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Mar 6th, 2020

    Mundhe working against spirit of MMC Act: Mayor Joshi

    Nagpur: “The excellently run Nagpur Municipal Corporation has been eclipsed since the past 38 days. The state government representative and Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has stalled all development works the day he assumed charge. He is not even following directives of General Body. Mundhe is not only heaping insults on people’s representatives but also 31 lakh citizens of Nagpur city by working against the spirit of Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (MMC) Act. Such situation will force people to hit streets,” said Mayor Sandeep Joshi while addressing a gathering at a function where the newly elected Standing Committee Chairman Pintu Zalke took charge of the post on Friday.

    The Mayor questioned the working style of the Municipal Commissioner and said that even if Standing Committee provides funds will Mundhe issue work orders during his tenure? This question is pricking the minds of all Corporators. “The Municipal Commissioner has apprised me of his intentions that neither the work orders of stalled projects will be issued nor directives of General Body Meeting will be followed,” the Mayor Joshi claimed.

    Joshi further warned that if the NMC administration hikes Property Tax and burdens citizens additionally, then all representatives of people including Corporators will hit the streets in protest. First of all, Mundhe should waive off all penalties imposed on taxes. Do it even if with some percentage but do it, the Mayor urged Mundhe.

    At the outset, replying to his felicitation, Pintu Zalke said, “Since early days of my political career were bumpy hence I am not scared of the current situation in NMC. I will work with devotion and the Standing Committee will solicit cooperation, suggestions from all concerned. NMC will march forward with the trust of the people. I have ensured during my tenure as Chairman of Water Works Committee adequate stock of water in the city. I will try to bring the stalled development works back on the track,” Zalke said.

    Coming down heavily on the Municipal Commissioner, the Ruling Party Leader Sandeep Jadhav said that Mundhe has spoiled the atmosphere of Nagpur city. Mundhe levels absurd allegations. Situation in almost all Municipal Corporation is the same. The new Chairman of Standing Committee faces challenges. “Zalke will have to boost revenue sources. New targets to NMC administration will have to be given and reviewed regularly, Jadhav said.

    Other dignitaries present on the occasion include senor Corporators Dayashankar Tiwari, Kishore Kumeria, Leader of Opposition Tanaji Wanve, Deputy Mayor Manisha Kothe, and others.

