Mumbai top cop accused of forcing builder to buy back flats at high prices

Nagpur/Mumbai: In a development that could trigger tremors across police circles in State, a builder has moved Bombay High Court accusing the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve of forcing him to buy back two flats at excessively high prices.

The builder, Mohammed Arshad Mohammad Kaleem Siddiqui, in his petition to High Court, stated, “The Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve had earlier purchased two flats from me. However, the top cop later exerted pressure on me to buy back the two flats at inflated prices. Moreover, after taking Rs 1.21 crore from me for the two flats, the Commissioner of Police refused to sign the agreement in this regard. The top cop misused his post and duped me as well as threatened me,” the builder, who has also named Barve’s wife in the petition, said .

According to Mohammed Arshad Mohammad Kaleem Siddiqui, Barve approached him in December 2014 and expressed his interest in buying a flat for his wife Sharmila in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. He claimed that he sold flats to Barve at prices lower than the market price. The next year the flats were registered for Rs1.34 crore. “But the Barves did not pay for the VAT and service tax which I had to eventually shell out from his own pocket. The top cop approached me in 2018 and told me to sell the flats as he was in some financial need,” the builder said.

Further, the builder said that he gave Rs 1.21 crore but the Barves did not sign the agreement of sale and instead asked for Rs 2.75 crore for the flats. The builder further allegds that Barve misused his office and sent policemen to threaten him.

During the hearing in High Court, Siddiqui’s lawyer Gunratan Sadawarte said that the petitioner is from the minority community and was being targeted. However, due to paucity of time, the division bench of Justices Ranjit More and NJ Jamdar asked the Government Pleader Deepak Thakrey to take instructions and adjourned the hearing of the case to September 4

Incidentally, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve was given a three months extension as “a special case in public interest” on Friday citing the upcoming elections in the state and maintaining law and order in the state capital. Barve, a 1987 batch IPS officer, had taken over as Mumbai Police Commmissioner on February 28 this year. He was set to retire on Saturday.