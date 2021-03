Mumbai has reported 6123 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, the 4th day running that the number of new cases has hit a new peak.

According to the figures released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday night, Mumbai saw 12 Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours,

The city had reported 5513 new cases on Friday, 5504 new cases on Thursday, and 5185 new cases on Wednesday.