Don’t let the pandemic take off colour from your Holi

Nagpur: As people are gearing up to celebrate Holi amid fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in city, the experts are recommending to have subdued celebrations. The usual ways of celebrations, as they say, can lead to an even more exponential rise in infections.

Before the pandemic takes a worse phase, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur under their “Patient Education Initiative”, are trying to educate and aware the people about how can they celebrate Holi without contributing in spreading the infection.

Dr. Vaibhav Agrawal, Consultant- Internal Medicine and Critical Care, Wockhardt Hospital suggests that the most important precaution to follow during this vulnerable period is to avoid “Social Gatherings”. “Festivals are the time when people want to meet their friends and relatives. In this time of lockdown, when people are not allowed to go out of their houses, this urge to meet their loved ones during festivals, increases”, said Dr. Vaibhav Agrawal. Doctors have also opined that the district administration should intensify vigil on people, especially during the festival”, he added.

Wockhardt Hospitals Nagpur also requests the people to follow strict Social Distancing norms, hand hygiene and wearing masks. It is also suggested that the festival should be celebrated with family members only and in a muted manner. People whose whereabouts are known and who do not display any kind of Covid symptoms should only be present at family gatherings during Holi. Maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour is necessary.

However, to let the lockdown get to festive spirit, it is recommended that people celebrate this festival of colours with dry colours, restricted to family members and by avoiding consumption of alcohol. Instead of getting in panic due to this recent surge in cases, if the proper norms and precautions are followed, people can enjoy without infecting others and celebrate this festival which is often considered equivalent to joy & happiness.

