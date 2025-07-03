Mumbai police rule out foul play in Disha Salian suicide case

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders, and Eknath Shinde after Mumbai Police ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian

Mumbai: A Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian. Disha Salian, a former celebrity manager, died on June 8, 2020. Her father had alleged she was gang-raped and murdered, but cops have denied these claims.

Disha Salian jumped off a window “out of her own volition” and there were no signs of sexual and physical assault in her post-mortem report, the Mumbai Police has told the Bombay High Court.

Salian died on June 8, 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad. While the police initially filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR), Salian’s father Satish had sought a CBI probe into her death, alleging she was gang-raped and murdered. However, cops have ruled out any foul play in her death, asserting she died by suicide.

‘Mental stress over dispute with family’

While the affidavit submitted to the High Court by the police rules out foul play, it also says that Disha Salian was “under tremendous mental stress” over a dispute with her family, a news agency quoted the affidavit. The police also say that she was upset over some of her business deals not working out.

The police affidavit, based on “scientific investigation” and a post mortem report, said that Disha Salian was in an intoxicated state at the time.

Nearly five years after Disha Salian’s death, her father Satish alleged in March this year that she was gang-raped and murdered, and that a political cover-up was at play to protect some people. He had also sought an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

However, the Mumbai Police’s affidavit before the court has ruled out any foul play, and said that her postmortem report mentions no signs of sexual and/or physical assault. Even her (Disha’s) fiance, who was with her at the time, had ruled out any foul play or suspicion, police said.

“I say that in the light of the circumstances and witness statements, the deceased Disha Salian out of her own volition jumped off the window of the flat and committed suicide,” the affidavit filed by Malvani Police Station’s Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, read. The police also said the contentions raised by Satish Salian in his plea were baseless and unfounded.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded a public apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders, and Eknath Shinde after a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian.

Speaking to mediapersions, Raut said, “Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane’s son Nitish Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray…”

The SIT submitted its report to the Bombay High Court, stating that no evidence of murder or conspiracy was found in the case.

NCP (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar also lambasted the BJP for attempting to associate Aaditya THackeray with the death of Salian.

“Aaditya Thackeray had no relation to this incident. The BJP and its allies attempted to take political advantage by associating Disha Salian’s name with Aaditya Thackeray… For political gain, these leaders tried to use the name of a person who is no more,” NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar said.