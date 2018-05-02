Mumbai on orange alert, navy on standby

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said.

Besides, six teams of the Mumbai fire brigade’s flood rescue unit are deployed on six beaches in the city, a senior civic official said.

Five temporary shelters each are put up in 24 civic wards of the metropolis so that citizens can be shifted there if necessary, he said.



