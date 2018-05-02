Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Mon, May 17th, 2021
    Mumbai on orange alert, navy on standby

    The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat.

    Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said.

    Besides, six teams of the Mumbai fire brigade’s flood rescue unit are deployed on six beaches in the city, a senior civic official said.

    Five temporary shelters each are put up in 24 civic wards of the metropolis so that citizens can be shifted there if necessary, he said.


