Mudgal, Bangar review last minute preparations for PM Modi’s Nagpur visit

Nagpur: The District Collector Ashvin Mudgal and Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday reviewed the last minute preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur on September 7. Mudgal and Bangar visited various venues including airport, Subhash Nagar, Sitabuldi and Mankapur Indoor Stadium where the main programme will be held.

Prime Minister will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport by a special Indian Air Force plane. Modi will immediately proceed to Subhash Nagar by car. The road between Airport and Subhash Nagar has been given a facelift and both sides of the road have been beautified.

The Prime Minister will flag off Nagpur Metro from Subhash Nagar to Sitabuldi. Modi will also visit an expo organised by Maha Metro. Preparations for this programme were reviewed by Mudgal, Bangar, Maha Metro Managing Director Dr Brujesh Dixit, Assistant Manager Kokate and other officials.

Preparations and arrangements of main programme at Mankapur were also inspected by the officials.