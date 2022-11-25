MSME-DFO & VIALEW conducted Awareness Program on MSME-Sustainable ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) Certification

MSME-DFO Nagpur office, Govt. of India, Ministry of MSME in association with Lady Entrepreneurs Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIALEW), Nagpur conducted a one day Awareness Programme on MSME-Sustainable ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) Certification on 23rd November 2022 at VIA Hall, Nagpur.

The objective of the programme was to encourage and enable the MSMEs for manufacturing quality products using the latest technology, tools to upgrade their process for higher achievement in respect of quality and productivity with least effect on the environment. To encourage the MSMEs to achieve the higher ZED certification levels, through grades incentives of Central & State Government.

Advertisement

The function was presided over by P M Parlewar, IEDS, Director, MSME-DFO, Nagpur. He said that the objective of the ZED scheme is to the objectives of the scheme is to inculcate Zero Defect & Zero Effect practices in manufacturing processes, ensure continuous improvement and supporting the Make in India initiative. He also gave the inputs regarding the importance of adoption of ZED certification in future development of the manufacturing sector. He also briefed about the highlights of three grading systems- bronze, silver and gold certification and benefits of ZED certification and said that the objective of ZED scheme is to develop an ecosystem for Zero Defect manufacturing in MSMEs. He said, financial assistance is provided to the MSMEs in obtaining ZED certification. The scheme also enables MSMEs for manufacturing of quality products, promotes adaptation of quality tools/systems and energy efficient manufacturing, encouraging MSMEs to constantly upgrade their quality standards in products and processes, and to drive manufacturing with adoption of Zero Defect production processes and without impacting the environment.

Advertisement

Poonam Lala, Chairperson of VIALEW welcomed the dignitaries on the dais and entrepreneurs present in the programme. Manish Khairkar, Consultant gave the power point presentation on ZED certification scheme and spoke on the parameters and exemption in fee structure of registration process.

M V K Jha, Asstt Director, MSME-DFO, Nagpur and Co-ordinator of the programme briefed about the objective of the programme and proposed Vote of thanks. He urged the participants /members of the association to adopt the ZED certification at the earliest for competitiveness and higher productivity in their manufacturing units.

The programme received a huge response. There were around 60 nos. of entrepreneurs who participated in the programme. Shachi Mallick, Past Chairperson VIA LEW conducted the proceedings. Rashmi Kulkarni, Secretary – VIALEW, summed up the session and proposed a formal vote of thanks. Past Chairperson of LEW Sarita Pawar, Reeta Lanjewar and Vice Chairperson, Indu Kshirsagar also present.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement