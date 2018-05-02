    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    MSEDCL’s woman employee, colleagues attacked by bill defaulters in Mankapur

    Nagpur: A woman employee of MSEDCL and her colleagues were manhandled and beaten by power bill defaulters when they had gone to disconnect electric supply in Mankapur area on Thursday morning. The accused have been booked but no arrest has been made in the matter.

    The complainant, Archana Gautam Sahare (35), resident of MSEB Colony, Quarter No. G/2, Type 3, Mankapur, and some of her colleagues had gone to Welcome Society, Zingabai Takli, to disconnect power supply of bill defaulters. While Archana and her colleagues were busy in snapping power supply, two accused defaulters, Vasu Gawande (32), resident of Zingabai Takli and Bobby Manoj Singh Rao (26), resident of Ganpati Nagar, picked up quarrel with the MSEDCL employees and protested their action. The two accused manhandled Archana and thrashed her colleagues who were on duty.

    Mankapur ASI Santosh, based on a complaint lodged by Archana Sahare, booked the two accused Vasu Gawande and Bobby Manoj Singh Rao under Sections 353, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

