Cash Rs 4.79 lakh stolen from Samata Credit Coop Society

Nagpur: An unidentified miscreant struck at Samata Credit Coop Society office in Yashodhara Nagar here and decamped with cash Rs 4.79 lakh kept in the locker. The burglar also took away gold ornaments worth over Rs 9000. The theft took place on the intervening night of June 19 and 20, 2021.

A resident of Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Deva Anandrao Yerne (43), is President of Magasvargiya Samata Credit Coop Society situated at Kanzi House Square, Indira Gandhi Nagar under Yashodhara Nagar police area. On June 19, Deva Yerne locked the office shutter of the society and went home. Between 6 pm of June 19 and 12 noon of June 20, an unidentified miscreant smashed the shutter and decamped with cash Rs 4.79 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 9,000 kept in the locker of the coop society.

Yashodhara Nagar PSI Kathoke, based on a complaint lodged by Deva Yerne, booked the unidentified burglar under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and is searching for him.