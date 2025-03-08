MSEDCL urges Nagpurians to celebrate Holi safely, avoid electrical accidents

Advertisement



Nagpur: Holi is a festival of joy, enthusiasm, and celebration. The festival is marked by Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami, both celebrated with vibrant colours. These colours symbolize happiness and should be enjoyed, but with caution. If we take care of ourselves and others while playing with colours, the festival will be truly enjoyable. To ensure that the Holi celebrations are not marred by electrical accidents, MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) has urged people to take necessary precautions while lighting the Holika bonfire and enhance the joy of the festival.

Before lighting the Holika bonfire, ensure that there are no electric wires or distribution transformers nearby. Otherwise, the flames can melt the power lines, causing live wires to fall and leading to severe accidents. Additionally, as many power lines are underground, the bonfire should be set up at a safe distance to protect these lines from heat damage. Preferably, light the bonfire in an open space. If transporting wood for the bonfire using trucks or other vehicles, ensure that it does not come in contact with overhead power lines. Electrical accidents can be fatal, and even a small mistake can result in a life-threatening incident.

On Holi night, rowdy behaviour on roads often affects local electricity consumers. Reckless drivers sometimes damage the power distribution system, posing risks to both life and property. To prevent such incidents, it is essential to take necessary precautions and conduct a thorough inspection of electrical equipment at the event venue. Event organizers must take proper measures to ensure the festivities proceed smoothly without any unfortunate incidents.

Similarly, while celebrating the festival of colours, ensure that water sprays do not reach power lines. When throwing water-filled balloons, be cautious that they do not hit electric poles or wires. Play with colours at a safe distance from transformers and other power distribution equipment. Wet hands or bodies coming into contact with electric poles can lead to accidents, so avoid touching them. Also, make sure that water does not accumulate around electric poles.

While celebrating Holi at home, protect electric meters, plugs, wires, and appliances from water. Avoid touching electrical switches with wet hands. As Holi is a festival of joy, taking proper precautions will ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration. In case of emergencies, Mahavitaran has provided 24-hour toll-free helpline numbers: 1912, 19120, 18002123435, or 18002333435.

Safety guidelines for Holi:

• Ensure that the bonfire does not come in contact with power lines.

• Maintain a safe distance from electric poles and wires.

• Light the bonfire away from power distribution systems.

• Do not throw water on power lines or transformers.

• Avoid splashing coloured water on electrical equipment.

• Do not touch electrical appliances with wet hands.

• Prevent water accumulation around electric poles.

• If power supply is disrupted, contact Mahavitaran’s emergency helpline immediately.