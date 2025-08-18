MSEDCL urges Ganesh Mandals to prioritize electrical safety during Ganeshotsav

Nagpur: As Maharashtra prepares to welcome Lord Ganesh with grandeur, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals to give utmost priority to electrical safety during the upcoming Ganeshotsav. With drums, lights, and celebrations setting the festive mood, MSEDCL stressed that authorized and secure electricity connections are vital to ensure an accident-free festival.

Official power connections at domestic rates

The Maharashtra Government has recently declared Ganeshotsav as the ‘State Festival’. To support safe and joyous celebrations, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has fixed domestic tariff rates for temporary power supply during public festivals. This move not only ensures safety but also reduces costs for Ganesh Mandals.

MSEDCL has advised mandals to avoid unauthorized power tapping and instead take official temporary connections. Power supply for pandals, decorations, lighting, stage programmes, and Mahaprasad arrangements should only be carried out by licensed electrical contractors to eliminate risks of accidents.

Key safety precautions for Mandals

MSEDCL has also issued a set of important guidelines for Mandals to follow:

• Maintain Safe Distance: Keep pandals, decorations, and lighting structures away from electric poles, supply lines, and transformers.

• Use Proper Neutral: Ensure separate neutrals for power supply and generators to prevent backflow of current into low-voltage lines.

• Avoid Illegal Hooks: Do not draw electricity by hooking onto overhead lines or poles, as it poses serious threats to life and property.

• Check Equipment: Ensure cables and wires can withstand the electrical load; avoid using old or damaged wires. Verify proper earthing of all equipment and test them periodically.

• Avoid Overloading: Do not connect multiple devices to a single multi-plug.

Special arrangements for temporary connections

To facilitate Mandals, MSEDCL has set up special help camps across its offices for temporary connection applications. Mandals need to submit essential documents including a registration certificate, local civic body permission, police license, and a certificate from the Electrical Inspector.

The deposit amount paid for temporary connections will be refunded without delay. If the payment is made online, the refund (after adjusting the bill amount) will be processed immediately after the festival.

24×7 helplines for emergencies

In case of emergencies, Mandals can contact MSEDCL’s 24×7 toll-free helplines: 1912, 19120, 18002123435, 18002333435. They have also been advised to keep the contact details of local MSEDCL engineers handy.

MSEDCL has called on Ganesh Mandals to celebrate responsibly, ensuring that the joy of welcoming Lord Ganesh is coupled with strict adherence to safety measures.