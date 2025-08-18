Govinda aala re aala: Nagpur erupts in joyful Dahi Handi festivities, Govinda adds star power

Nagpur: The city came alive with colour, devotion, and celebration as Dahi Handi festivities brought thousands together on the occasion of Janmashtami. From bustling chowks to school grounds, the spirit of Lord Krishna’s birth was marked with joy, energy, and tradition.

Adding glamour to the celebrations, Bollywood actor Govinda graced the Dahi Handi Utsav organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Laxmi Bhavan Square on Sunday. The women’s competition proved to be a major attraction, with Shitla Mata Mandal (Mahila) clinching the top prize of Rs 1 lakh.

In Mahal’s historic Badkas Chowk, the atmosphere turned electrifying as devotees thronged the venue on the eve of Janmashtami. Cheers and chants filled the air as Govinda teams attempted to conquer the towering human pyramids. The highlight of the evening came when the Jai Maa Kali team from Sonzari Nagar, Sakkardara, successfully broke the handi, claiming the coveted prize of Rs 1.51 lakh.

Beyond the grand city events, schools also joined in the festive cheer. Young students, dressed in vibrant attire, enthusiastically formed human pyramids to break the symbolic earthen pot filled with curd and buttermilk, capturing the playful essence of Lord Krishna.

From meticulously planned contests to devotional midnight prayers, every corner of Nagpur echoed with the essence of Janmashtami. Organizers ensured smooth conduct of the events, making this year’s celebrations both memorable and magnificent.