MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed

Nagpur: Ms. SNDL has shown its inability to handle the electricity distribution system in the city due to financial condition and requested the MSEDCL to take control of the above area, to avoid consumer inconvenience. From midnight of September 8, 2019, MSEDCL had taken possession of the distribution system in Nagpur, informed Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister for Energy, New and Renewable Energy and Guardian Minister of Nagpur district in a press conference.

In 2011, the cumulative electricity distribution losses of the Mahal, Gandhibagh and Civil Lines Divisions in Nagpur city were 30.06 per cent, as the improvement in the distribution system of this section from May 1, 2011 to Ms. S. N. D. L. The company was appointed as a distribution franchisee. Since then, the distribution system of the division on this franchise has been maintained till date and the distribution loss of this area in 2019 is 13.74%. Ms S. N. D. L. Due to the financial condition of the the company, in its letter dated August 12, 2019 and September 6, 2019, showed the company’s inability to maintain electricity distribution system and requested MSEDCL to take over the above area, in order to avoid inconvenience to the consumers in the distribution franchise area today, Sunday 08 September 2019. From the middle of the night to the MSEDCL, has decided to take possession of the distribution system. Due to this, the MSEDCL will be successful in providing continuous and quality supply to consumers in the area,”said Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Ms. S. N. D. L. many of suppliers and employees of S. N. D. L. All of these are expected to provide full support for customer service and outstanding recovery, as may be determined by payment of dues from the arrears, which will be deducted from the proceeds. S. N. D. L. He also said that efforts will be made to integrate the regular and external sources of it into the staff of the out source of MSEDCL. He also informed that MSEDCL has appointed 3 Executive Engineers, 9 additional Executive Engineers, 6 Deputy Executive Engineers and 29 Assistant Engineers for the acquisition of distribution system in the distribution franchise sector.

For the maintenance of the distribution system in the distribution franchise area, MSEDCL has deployed a total of 105 technical staff (105 technical staff for 35 power distribution centers, one technical staff per shift) and 40 engineers for the study of all deployment distribution systems. In addition, a special control room (mobile number 7875760070) has been set up in the Circle office to ensure smooth functioning of the franchise area. Energy Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule also urged all consumers to cooperate with MSEDCL in the current situation.

The press conference was attended by MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh, MLA Krishna Khopade, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLA Sudhakar Kohle, MLA Milind Mane, members of Nagpur Municipal Corpus Core Committee, MSEDCL’s Director (Operation) Dineshchandra Sabu, Regional Director in charge of Nagpur Region and Chief Engineer of Nagpur Zone Dilip Ghugal. Superintending Engineers Rakesh Janabandhu, Umesh Shahare, Dilip Dodke, Narayan Amjare and others senior officials were present.